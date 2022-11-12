Blotters: Man charged with criminal possession of a weapon after menacing incident at laundromat

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Riverhead Town police charged Monwell Wright, age and address unavailable, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing Friday at the Riverside Laundry on West Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Saquan Blount, 23, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny last Thursday morning at police headquarters.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

• Jose Avila Ochoa, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving under the influence last Tuesday night on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead.

• Chaki Ligon, 39, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny on Heroes Way near Peconic Bay Medical Center last Wednesday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Eddie Perry, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree assault at Shoprite on Route 58, according to police. He was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Tom Rogozinski, 32, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest at police headquarters.

Southampton police arrested a Flanders man in his hometown on Friday for driving while intoxicated.

Jose Manchameorellana, 34, was involved in a motor vehicle crash while driving home from a friend’s house. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and told police he’d had six or seven Coronas.

Mr. Manchameorellana was transported to police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with DWI.

• Police pulled over a Riverhead man in Flanders Saturday for driving with suspended registration.

A DMV check showed that registration had been suspended due to a September insurance lapse. The vehicle was insured at the time of the traffic stop and was not impounded. Melvin Zamoravilchez, 33, was charged with a violation for driving with suspended registration and released in the field on a uniform traffic ticket.

• Someone stole nearly $200 from a Riverside

grocery store Monday. The owner told police an unknown person entered and left the store through the window to the left of the front door.

• A Flanders resident called on Halloween to document the disappearance of several political campaign signs he’d placed on public property. He did not witness their removal and was unsure if they were stolen.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.