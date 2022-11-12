Cops: Former aide fraudulently used client’s EBT card to make more than a dozen purchases

A Riverhead woman working as a home aide fraudulently used an elderly client’s electronic transfer benefits card more than a dozen times in 2020, according to Suffolk County police.

Shatia Parker, 30, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used the client’s card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a Smithtown grocery store between October 2020 and December 2020, police said. The unauthorized transactions ranged from $37 to $193.

A family member contacted police after noticing a discrepancy on receipts, police said.

Ms. Parker faces 17 counts of petit larceny and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

The Fourth Precinct Crime Section conducted the investigation leading to Ms. Parker’s arrest. Anyone who believes they may be a victim as well can contact the crime section at 631-854-8455.

The EBT card is like a debit card for New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The card is used to buy groceries and other items at participating stores.

Care.com connects families with caregivers as well as caregivers with jobs. It can include babysitters, nannies, child care, housekeepers, senior care and tutors. Caregivers are background checked through “CareCheck process” before they can interact with families, according to its website.