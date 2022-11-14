Annual holiday light show kicks off this week at Splish Splash

A scene from the light show in 2020. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is back at Splish Splash Water Park starting this Friday, Nov. 18.

The annual drive-through attraction features dozens of large displays synchronized to music broadcast over your car’s FM radio. Attendees can experience the 20-25 minute show until Dec. 31.

This year, there will be new displays throughout the one-mile route and a season pass for folks who enjoy it so much they want to experience the spectacle multiple times.

It’s the second year the popular light show will be held at the water park after it was moved from the Long Island Sports Park on Edwards Avenue in Calverton.

Tickets are $25 per car and season passes cost $62.50 per car. For more information and a full schedule, visit holidaylightshow.com/riverhead.

Check out some past years’ displays below.