Daily Update: Holiday light show returns, Barn destroyed in fire, Treatery opens in Jamesport

Firefighters on scene of the barn fire Saturday night in Jamesport. (Courtesy of Jamesport Fire Department)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Annual holiday light show kicks off this week at Splish Splash

Investigation underway into fire that destroyed Jamesport potato barn Saturday night

Cops: Former aide fraudulently used client’s EBT card to make more than a dozen purchases

Editorial: Moving forward, telling the truth is paramount

Efforts underway to ‘Save the Vail’ as Riverhead’s historic theater plans restoration

Cops: Flanders man arrested in armed robbery

Blotters: Man charged with criminal possession of a weapon after menacing incident at laundromat

Honoring all those who served at Riverhead’s annual Veterans Day ceremony: Photos

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Shelter Island artist’s Lincoln exhibit now showing in Greenport

Initial examination shows 20-foot minke whale was ‘compromised when it entered creek’

Sacred garden at Holy Trinity designed to be shared by ‘everyone, everywhere, anytime’

Boys Soccer: Porters rally late, but fall in OT of Class D state semifinals

Blotters: Police investigation after damage reported at Pike Street business

NORTHFORKER

The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport

Kick off the holiday season with the North Fork Festival of Trees from Nov. 18–20

Designing the ultimate North Fork kitchen with Amanda Giuliano

One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn stroll along the beach

Farm Stand to Plate: Ribollita soup with local kale

Dream Day: A very North Fork-feelin’ day in Mystic, Conn.

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop below freezing tonight with a low near 27.