Jane Gibbons passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, after a four-month battle with cancer. She died at her home surrounded by her family at age 77.

A native of the North Fork, Jane was born to Frank and Stella Sidor on Jan. 9, 1945. After graduating from Mattituck High School, she attended Mount Saint Mary College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. After college, she taught kindergarten at Greenport and then at Harborfields Elementary School in Greenlawn, N.Y., where she met her husband, Jack. Together, they had three children: Garth, Garet and Theryn.

Jane will be remembered for her smile and genuine friendliness, qualities that endeared her to all. Her smile could light up the darkest room, warm the coldest heart, and bring joy to all who were privileged to know her. Jane was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend; she will be terribly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by Jack, her husband of 51 years; her children, Garth, Garet and Theryn; son-in-law Hicham; brother, Joseph Sidor; sister-in-law, Alice Sidor; niece, Amber Sidor; and nephew, Robin Sidor.

The Gibbons family will honor Jane’s desire for a private, family-only burial. If anyone is inclined to honor her memory, a donation to East End Hospice or Planned Parenthood would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

