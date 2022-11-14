Riverhead native Ronald Cichanowicz died Sept. 24, 2022, at his home in Largo, Florida. He was 74.

Born Nov. 2, 1948, in Riverhead, he was the son of Helen and John Cichanowicz.

Mr. Cichanowicz was a farmer with his father and brother, then attended college and became a certified public accountant. He later returned to farming. In 2008, he moved to Florida, where he worked in bookkeeping.

He is survived by his brother, John; his sister, Patricia Zich; and nieces Margaret Rockford, Susanne Michaelson and Catherine Cichanowicz.

A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.