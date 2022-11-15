Theresa M. Bigart of Hampton bays died Nov. 11, 2022. She was 90.

Ms. Bigart was born Aug. 24,1932, in Jamesport to Jennie (Kaczorowski) and Benjamin Densieski.

She was predeceased by her husband, Col. Robert J. Bigart; her brother Benjamin Densieski; and sisters Evelyn Culver and Lois Klages. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Celic-Driscoll and Jane Celic-Thompson; her son, Joseph Celic; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Carolyn Simbari, Frank Densieski, Barbara Tuthill and Anthony Densieski.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Rosalie R.C. Church in Hampton Bays.