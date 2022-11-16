Calverton resident Robert R. Griemsmann Jr. died Nov. 15, 2022, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 81.

Mr. Griemsmann was born June 27, 1941, in Rockville Centre to Anna (Reese) and Robert Griemsmann Sr.

He earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a chief warrant officer for the U.S. Navy.

Predeceased by his daughter Ann, he is survived by his wife, Dolores; his daughter Lisa; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.