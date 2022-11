Ronald F. Suden Jr. of Jamesport died Nov. 14, 2022. He was 57.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.