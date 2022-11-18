Cutchogue resident Rosemary T. Wysocki died Nov. 15, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital. She was 73.

Born Sept. 4, 1949, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of John and Ellen (Condjella) Jarzombek. She was a 1968 graduate of Riverhead High School.

Ms. Wysocki was a homemaker. Family said she enjoyed her frequent trips to Foxwoods and casinos, the beach and time with her grandsons.

She was predeceased by her husband, Antone, her son Richard and her brother Lawrence. She is survived by her son JR of Cutchogue; siblings William, Katie Jarzombek and John, all of Riverhead, Ellen Sanders of Indiana and Stanley, of Calverton; and three grandchildren.

The family received visitors Nov. 17 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Nov. 18 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.