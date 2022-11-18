Police seek information on theft at Riverhead Target

A surveillance video of the alleged thief. (Credit: SCPD)

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store last month.

A man allegedly stole a GOTRAX scooter from the Route 58 Target on Oct. 1, police said. The scooter is valued at $350.

Police said the suspect left the area in a white sedan.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS, or by searching for the mobile app P3 Tips. That site can be accessed here as well.