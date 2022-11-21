Daily Update: Aquebogue man arrested for threat to NYC Jewish community, Crews begin demolition of Brewster House

Demolition underway on the remains of the Brewster House on Flanders Road Friday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue man arrested Friday night in connection with a threat to NYC’s Jewish community

Crew begins demolition of historic Brewster House in Flanders

Traffic alert: Expect road closures in Calverton this week as fish passage installed

Consulting firm to conduct study on proposed parking garage in downtown Riverhead

Introducing Dr. Karla Rodriguez-Garcia of the Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital

Editorial: Nick LaLota must stand on his own in 1st Congressional District

Police seek information on theft at Riverhead Target

Police Blotters: Flanders woman reports car stolen from her driveway

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After 30 years in Greenport, Creations by Lisa is set to close by year’s end

Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners wed at Brecknock Hall

Planning Board may require ‘wildlife sweep’ as part of review of mixed-use development

Southold Blotter: Woman injured after physical altercation at apartment complex

NORTHFORKER

Here’s what to expect as the End End Food Market returns to Riverhead Nov. 26

Prepare for Thanksgiving with this Fruit Farm Apple Pie recipe

Shop Local: Orient Linen Co.

One Minute on the North Fork: Making apple pie at Wickham’s Fruit Farm

What’s for sale: beach cottages by the Bay

Cooking up a throwback North Fork Thanksgiving

SOUTHFORKER

Podcast: Roman Roth, a Man for all Seasons

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could make it feel more like 20 or 30 degrees.

It will be clear and breezy overnight with a low near 34.