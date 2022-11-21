Harold J. Kober

Longtime Cutchogue resident Harold J. Kober died at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.

Harold was born on Sept. 21, 1930, in Queens, N.Y., to Margarete (Wilson) and Harold A. Kober. He was one of two children.

He was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church. He worked for the New York Telephone Company for 40-plus years, retiring as the foreman.

Predeceased by his wife, Patricia (née Rowley) Kober; Harold is survived by his children, Kathleen Shearin (Jack) of Palm Beach, Fla., Thomas Kober (Theresa) of East Quogue, N,Y., James Kober (Charlene) of Ashburn, Va., Michael Kober (Kiesha) of Chino Hills, Calif., Andrew Kober (Karen) of Stamford, Conn., Patricia Kober (Andrew) of Laurel, N.Y., John Kober (Barbara) of Parker, Colo., and Margaret Fiedler (David) of Southold, N.Y.; and grandchildren Jaclyn Shearin, Jennifer Kober, Stephanie Kober, Rebecca Yakaboski (Alfred), Catherine Mottola (Bryan), Sean Kober, Jeffrey Kober, Kevin Kober, Christopher Kober (Amy), Katie Kober, Michael Kober (Lauren), Steven Kober (Christine), Robert Kober (Akriti), Christopher Kober (Katie), Patricia Kober, Matthew Ireland, Victoria Ireland, Caitlin Kober, Brian Kober, Thomas Kober, Sara Fiedler and Douglas Fiedler.

The family received visitors Nov. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 19 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Amyloidosis Center-Boston Medical Center, East End Hospice or Little Sisters of the Poor.

