Elinor Crayton of Riverhead died Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 95.

She was a lifelong resident of Riverhead and resided in her grandparents’ house, where she was born.

She was born Dec. 27, 1926, to George L. Smith and Evelyn Hallenbeck Smith.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Crayton, and daughter Elizabeth Crayton.

She is survived by her daughters Evelyn and husband Gene Klentzin of Lake Ronkonkoma, Renee and husband Richard Catena of Hampton Bays and Cynthia and husband Christopher Bosselman of Connecticut; and her brother, Lawrence Smith of Patchogue. She was a grandmother of 11 and a great-grandmother of 28.

The family received visitors Nov. 20 at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays.

Burial took place Nov. 21 at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays.

