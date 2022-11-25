Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 25, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated October 9-15, 2022

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Reiter, K, by Executor to Breglio’s Market LLC, 87 N Ferry Rd (700-15-1-1), (C), $2,050,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• RGR Ventures LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., Middle Country Rd & 21.04, 5 & 6 (600-99-2-21.3), (V), $3,750,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Baxter, W, to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 260 Griffing & lots 08, 9 & 10 (1000-102-5-9.7), (V), $1,300,000

• Rimor Development to Davis, Stephen, Harvest Pointe, Unit 26 (1000-102.1-1-26), (R), $949,000

• Kehl, G, to Roux, Matthew, 450 Strohson Rd (1000-103-10-20), (R), $3,300,000

• Bay Avenue Holdings to Strong’s Broadwaters Cove, Marina, 8000 Skunk Ln (1000-104-8-2.5), (R&E), $3,500,000

• Kohart, C & T, to Farley, Robert, 1260 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.7), (R), $1,235,000

• Cody, A & H, to Garmirian, Patricia, Jennifer & Lindsay, 630 Dean Dr (1000-116-4-2), (R), $1,850,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Thalassinos, A, to Patane, Alfredo, 4510 The Long Way (1000-30-2-92), (V), $476,000

• Roensch, B, by Administrator to Mills III, Robert, 195 Dogwood Ln (1000-31-15-1), (R), $650,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Holtzman, H, to Wilson, Richard, 275 Royal Ave (900-123-1-62), (R), $400,000

• Quigley, B, by Administrator to Cedar 2 Oak Properties, 16 Randall St (900-140-2-26), (R), $210,000

• Breest, K, to Valverde, Angel, 59 Royal Ave (900-148-2-50), (R), $500,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Brincat, C, to Triskelion Aegean LLC, 207 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-10.10), (R), $675,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Volpe, D, & Kneuer, A, to Mecca, John, 40100 Route 25 (1000-86-4-1.5), (R), $835,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Silver Village Condominium to Nappi, Joseph, 40 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-40), (R), $462,342

• Doherty, L, to Frey, Christian, 25 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.73), (R), $730,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Rojas, Mauro, 38 AJ Court (600-65-1-4.7), (R), $718,863

• Day Star Community Development to SRI Vinayak Enterprises, 1292 E Main St (600-105-1-29), (V), $587,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sousa, P Trust to Hood, Rory, 1695 Mill Creek Dr (1000-51-6-32), (R), $1,620,000

• Gobic, A, to 505 Plum Island Lane LLC, 2200 & 2210 Hobart Rd (1000-64-3-4), (R), $725,000

• 34890 Route 48 LLC to 13173, 34890 CR 48 (1000-69-4-1.3), (C), $600,000

• Gabberty, A & L, to Hevia Trust, Jorge, 7120 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-7-7), (R), $901,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Tortorella, M & D, to Williams, Deanna, 11 Oakwood Dr (600-52-1-10), (R), $519,900

• Beirne, T, to Wetzel, William, 113 Long Pond Rd (600-95-1-20), (R), $735,000

• King, J & L, to Miserendino Trust, Sandra, 15 Deerfield Crescent (600-96-1-14.38), (R), $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)