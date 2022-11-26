Police Blotters: Riverhead woman arrested for impaired driving in Flanders

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead woman on Friday for driving while impaired by drugs after she crashed her car in Flanders.

Luanne Hussnatter, 50, was sluggish, slurring her words and could not keep her eyes open when police responded to the crash, according to an incident report. She was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of chest pain.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested in Flanders last Thursday for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Carol Pressley, 62, was pulled over on Flanders Road for failing to dim her high beams while passing the reporting officer. Her license was revoked in June. She’s been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and a traffic violation.

• A Riverside caller told police Saturday that an unknown man was possibly looking to steal money from a lock box on his property. He claimed it was the third time in the past two weeks that someone had been seen potentially trying to steal money from the box. The caller did not lose any money and there was no property damage.

• A Wading River woman was arrested in Water Mill on Sunday for driving a vehicle with suspended registration. Her registration had been suspended a year ago for an insurance lapse, according to a report. Lisa Ruberto, 33, was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Riverhead woman told police Friday morning that someone gained access to her electronic bank card and removed $3,575, according to police.

• A man told police Friday afternoon that someone stole his bicycle, valued at $398, from Route 58 near Walmart, and fled in an unknown direction.

• An unknown person stole $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards from the CVS pharmacy on Route 25A in Wading River Tuesday afternoon.

• Marcos Tocay, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night on Riverside Drive in Riverhead.

• Brittany Hughes, age and address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property last Wednesday night on Osborn Avenue.

• Jose Aviles, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal impersonation following his arrest Tuesday afternoon at The Home Depot on Route 58. Mr. Aviles was processed and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

• Maurice Jackson, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property and second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Route 58 Friday.

• Kyisha Nash, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of court and harassment, at police headquarters.