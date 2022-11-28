54 Riverhead High School students earn AP Scholar awards

Riverhead’s AP Scholars and district administrators. (Courtesy photo)

Dozens of students at Riverhead High School were recently honored for exceptional achievement on the national Advanced Placement exams.

Thirty-four students were named AP Scholars, six students were named AP Scholar wth Honor and 14 students earned the designation of AP Scholar with Distinction To earn Scholar recognition, students are required to score a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. To earn Scholar with Honor requires an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams. Scholar with Distinction requires an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams and grades of 4 or higher on five or more exams.

In addition, three students also qualified for the College Board National Recognition Program based on their outstanding performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test administered by the College Board.

“I, along with the rest of the District, am proud of these students for their amazing academic achievements,” said superintendent Augustine Tornatore. “We continue to work diligently with our students in the pursuit of excellence in our wide array of AP courses and are thrilled to give them the opportunity to learn and thrive in these highly engaging environments.”

From left: Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara, National African American Recognition Award recipient Amaya Hopkins, National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient and AP Scholar with Distinction Jennifer Alonzo Moreno, National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient and AP Scholar Kimberly Mendez with Superintendent Augustine Tornatore. (Courtesy photo)

Honorees:

Amaya Hopkins, National African American Recognition Award

Jennifer Alonzo Moreno, National Hispanic Recognition Award and AP Scholar with Distinction

Kimberly Mendez, National Hispanic Recognition Award and AP Scholar

AP Scholars with Distinction

Emma Eager, Emma Ellis, Clark Fischer, Sean Gellner, Alexander Golyski, Emma Hanham, Abigail Heck, Alvin Levik, Angelina Maligres, Kaya Payton, James Ryan, Jose Valdivia and Riley Wendt.

AP Scholars with Honor

Emily Amaya, Kiara Chabla, Scott Kamm, Rita Nigro, Alyssa Warnken and Hannah Witt.

AP Scholars

Gabriel Arruda, Connor Bobinski, Emelin Boch Torres, David Brzozowski, Carlos Carrillo-Perez, Ethan Caskie, Cole Chapman, Mariela Cruz, Grace Dono, Charlotte Dow, Roger Dow, Jamie Ellwood, Rowan Escobar, Darwin Esteban, Lucien Heilman, Emily Lewin, Diego Llamas-Oliva, Brianna Luby, Justin Mason, John McCormick, Tamara Meneses, Ahmed Mohammad, Dayanna Oliva Alvarez, Jaime Pascual Felix, Dominick Polakowski, Alexis Rivas Ayala, Marina Ronzoni, Kyle Ruschin, Ryan Scharpf, Monica Silva, Amelia Stevenson, Brianna Tapia and Daniel Terlikowski.