Anne N. Klug

Anne Nay Klug, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at the age of 97 1/2. She had been living at the home of her daughter, Barbara (deceased), and son-in-law in Northern Virginia since her 80th birthday.

Anne grew up in Lyndhurst, N.J., and moved to Long Island after marrying Roger Klug following his return from military service during World War II. The couple lived and raised their two daughters in Flanders.

Roger served for 20 years with the Town of Southampton Police, retiring as a lieutenant. After Roger’s death in 1989, Anne did volunteer work and worked at Swezey’s department store in Riverhead. Anne was a Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Klug of Palm Coast, Fla.; son-in-law Jack Ginsburg; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Anne’s ashes will be interred by those of her husband at Calverton National Cemetery.

