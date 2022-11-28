Elizabeth Joan “Betty” Zaleski of Jamesport, formerly of Williston Park and Westbury, died Nov. 27, 2022. She was 89.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to donations to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.