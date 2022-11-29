Irving G. Pitman

Irving G. Pitman of Southold died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2022, peaceably at home as he desired. He was 105 years old.

Irv was born on May 9, 1917, in Englewood, N.J. He was delivered by Dr. Valentine Ruch, for whom Ruch Lane in Southold is named. His parents were William and Vina Pitman. His siblings who predeceased him were William Pitman and Elizabeth Schultz. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law William and Jeanne Pitman and John and Sue Pitman. Also by his four grandchildren, Keri and her husband, Andrew Cleeremans; Becky and her husband, Moses Sackowitz; Paul and his wife, Kristin Pitman; and Bill Pitman; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel and Ella Sackowitz and Cole and Jackson Pitman.

He graduated from Englewood High School, attended Upsala College and then graduated from Tufts dental school in 1941. Following dental school, he became a dental resident at Englewood Hospital, where he met the love of his life, Suzanne Marklin. They were married in August of 1942 and remained so for 76 years, until she passed in 2018. Following his internship, he joined the Army as a dental officer and was stationed at Camp Lee, Va. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped out to Italy with the 5th Army Medical Corps and remained there until 1945. While in Italy he made lifelong friendships with some Italian citizens, a habit he had of doing. Following his time in the Army, he set up a private practice in Tenafly, N.J., where he practiced until retirement in 1982.

Since 1920, while growing up, Irv spent entire summers in Southold on Ruch Lane. Fishing, swimming and boating were his pet pastimes. Following retirement in 1982, he and Suzanne traveled extensively throughout the U.S., including Alaska, in a motor home. In 2015 he moved to Colonial Village in Southold and shortly thereafter in with his son John on Ruch Lane. But his absolute favorite activity was making friends. He touched many lives of all ages.

Those who were privileged to know him remember him for his smile, warm personality, quick wit and love and respect for everyone. Many neighbors and friends commented that he felt like part of their family, that their life was better for knowing him, that he was an icon to the community and that he was a sweet, sweet man they will never forget.

Irv was on the medical staff at Englewood Hospital and served on the hospital’s chaplaincy committee. He was a life member of the Bergen County Dental Association. He served on the Consistory of the Community Church of Englewood for many years and then later for Clinton Avenue Reformed Church of Bergenfield. After moving out to Southold permanently, he joined Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, where he also served as an elder.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Irv at 11 a.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. There will be a luncheon following the service at Southold American Legion Post 803 at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, Save the Sound or Southold American Legion Post 803.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.