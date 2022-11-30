Daily Update: Pilot food scrap program underway, Schmitt’s farm expanding to second location
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Pilot program aims to reduce greenhouse gases using food scraps
Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village residents pack meeting in favor of pausing development; Moratorium expected by year’s end
Southold Drama Club presents holiday production of ‘Elf the Musical’ this weekend
Greenport developer will reduce density of proposed medical offices and workforce housing
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do across the North Fork in December
McCall’s Pinot Noir awarded 93 points by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Old School Lobster Garganelli
South Fork Dream Home: A comely Hamptons cottage steps from notable Art Village enclave
WEATHER
Showers are in the forecast today, mainly after 1 p.m. and the high will be near 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could occasionally gust as high as 45 mph and between a quarter and half an inch of rain is possible.
Cloudy skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 33.