Daily Update: Pilot food scrap program underway, Schmitt’s farm expanding to second location

Brothers Matt and Phil Schmitt of Riverhead have plans to take over their cousin’s Laurel farm stand. They are currently open for Christmas trees and will celebrate the grand opening in the spring. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Pilot program aims to reduce greenhouse gases using food scraps

Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village residents pack meeting in favor of pausing development; Moratorium expected by year’s end

Southold Drama Club presents holiday production of ‘Elf the Musical’ this weekend

Greenport developer will reduce density of proposed medical offices and workforce housing

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do across the North Fork in December

McCall’s Pinot Noir awarded 93 points by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Old School Lobster Garganelli

South Fork Dream Home: A comely Hamptons cottage steps from notable Art Village enclave

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast today, mainly after 1 p.m. and the high will be near 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could occasionally gust as high as 45 mph and between a quarter and half an inch of rain is possible.

Cloudy skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 33.