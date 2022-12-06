Elizabeth M. Alfano

Elizabeth M. Alfano of Calverton died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Elizabeth was born on April 6, 1937, in Manhattan, New York City, to Ida (Juchler) and Carl J. Gessman and was raised in the Bronx, N.Y.

Elizabeth was a dedicated parishioner and member of the Rosary Altar Society and Baptismal Ministry at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Deer Park for 50 years, before relocating to Foxwood Village in Calverton. Elizabeth was a lifelong volunteer who, year after year, gave her time to many organizations including her church, local civic association, community polling place and the Long Island Senior Games.

Elizabeth loved walking on the beach collecting shells and sea glass, and her all-time favorite beach was Overlook Beach in Babylon. She appreciated everything in nature and was an avid birdwatcher. Elizabeth enjoyed boating, reading, music and attending concerts, dances and Broadway theater. She loved traveling with her husband and fulfilled her dream trip to Switzerland and Germany, where her mother and father were born, respectively.

Elizabeth enjoyed visiting Long Island attractions and she worked as a tour guide for Long Island Tours for five years. She hosted countless gatherings for family and friends at her home on Greenwood Drive in North Babylon. “Grammy” adored spending time with her grandchildren, Amy, Kelly and James. She and “Poppy” especially loved taking them to the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge, Long Island Game Farm and the Long Island Aquarium.

Predeceased by her husband, Andrew E. Alfano, she is survived by her children, Cathy A. Dries (Wayne) of Laurel and James A. Alfano of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Amy Dries, Kelly Alfano and James Alfano Jr.; and brother Carl M. Gessman (Donna) of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home, with Monsignor Robert Hayden officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

If you were blessed to meet Elizabeth during her journey in life, you will remember her outgoing personality, beautiful smile and generous heart. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge would be greatly appreciated. Please make checks payable to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and mail to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Attn: Elizabeth A Morton Wildlife Refuge, 340 Smith Road, Shirley, NY 11967. Kindly include a note that your donation is in memory of Elizabeth Alfano, as it will be used to fund a project at one of her favorite places to feed the birds and walk to the beach.

