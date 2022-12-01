Donald A. Denis

Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, N.Y., died peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Nov. 28, 2022, at Southampton Hospital, from complications of treating skin cancer.

Don was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 14, 1931. He graduated in 1954 from Syracuse University School of Architecture, where he met his spouse and best friend of 66 years, Jacqueline Warner Denis. Don served in the U.S. Army (1956-1957) and was stationed in Germany. While in Germany, Don and Jackie traveled extensively across Europe in a 1958 Karmen Ghia car.

Don and Jackie settled in Riverhead, N.Y., where they raised their two children, Alison and Patrick. Don established his architectural firm in Aquebogue, N.Y. During his career, he designed numerous residential homes and commercial buildings throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

When living in Riverhead, Don was active in the local community. He served for 13 years on the Peconic Bay Medical Center board, three years as its president. Additionally, he was a board member of North Fork Bank. Don was also a member of Rotary International in Riverhead for most of his career.

In 1984, Don and Jackie moved to Southampton, N.Y. Don was an active member of the Southampton Golf Club.

Since 1969, the Denis family has spent summers together at their beach home in Amagansett, N.Y.

Don had a passion for life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach, on the golf course, in his sailboat and on the ski slopes. He and his wife were fortunate to have traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. He was known for his sense of humor, endless stories and infectious laughter.

Don is survived by his wife, Jackie; his daughter, Alison, and his son-in-law, Steve Longley, of Dorset, Vt.; his son, Patrick, of Southampton, N.Y.; and two step-grandchildren, Henry and Emily Longley.

A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

