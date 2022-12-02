Authorities seek help in search for missing Riverhead man
The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Riverhead.
Police said Scott Pepples was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans and “has had ties to the Bay Shore area in the last week.”
In a press release, officials described Mr. Pepples as a white man with brown eyes and black hair, 5’11” and approximately 210 pounds. Police also said he has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.