Authorities seek help in search for missing Riverhead man

Riverhead police are asking the public to help in their search for Scott Pepples. (Courtesy Riverhead Police Department)

The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Riverhead.

Police said Scott Pepples was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans and “has had ties to the Bay Shore area in the last week.”

In a press release, officials described Mr. Pepples as a white man with brown eyes and black hair, 5’11” and approximately 210 pounds. Police also said he has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.