Clint Marczewski of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died Nov. 29, 2022. He was 47.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Standard Hose No. 4, Greenport Fire Department, P.O. Box 58, Greenport, NY 11944; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.