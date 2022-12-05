Joyce Marie Engelbach Stehle
Yaphank resident Joyce Marie Engelbach Stehle died Dec. 1, 2022. She was 85.
She was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Sayville, to Mary and John Engelbach.
She had a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing and worked as a clinical nurse specialist and midwife, teaching LPN and ACLS.
She was a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau and the American Nurse Association, a fellow of the Nightingale Society and winner of the Elizabeth Friedman Award for patient care. She was a Mt. Sinai alumna and member of the St. Sylvester Choir.
Ms. Stehle enjoyed Diamond painting, choir, watercolor and drawing and cross-stitch.
Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Stehle, she is survived by her children, Kathy (David) Sarles, Elizabeth (Robert) Oneill, John (Jennifer) Stehle and Paul Stehle; her grandchildren, Valerie, Jennifer, Patricia, Kevin, John, Thomas and Dana; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family received visitors Dec. 4 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead Dec. 5. Interment was at St. Isidore cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
