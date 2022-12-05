Yaphank resident Joyce Marie Engelbach Stehle died Dec. 1, 2022. She was 85.

She was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Sayville, to Mary and John Engelbach.

She had a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing and worked as a clinical nurse specialist and midwife, teaching LPN and ACLS.

She was a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau and the American Nurse Association, a fellow of the Nightingale Society and winner of the Elizabeth Friedman Award for patient care. She was a Mt. Sinai alumna and member of the St. Sylvester Choir.

Ms. Stehle enjoyed Diamond painting, choir, watercolor and drawing and cross-stitch.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Stehle, she is survived by her children, Kathy (David) Sarles, Elizabeth (Robert) Oneill, John (Jennifer) Stehle and Paul Stehle; her grandchildren, Valerie, Jennifer, Patricia, Kevin, John, Thomas and Dana; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Dec. 4 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead Dec. 5. Interment was at St. Isidore cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.

This is a paid notice.