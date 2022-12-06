Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died at home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She was 84 years old.

Maureen was born Sept. 3, 1938, in New York, N.Y., to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She was one of three children. She grew up in her beloved neighborhood of Astoria, N.Y., where she later taught for many years. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island, N.Y., where she attained her master’s degree.

On July 16, 1966, in Queens, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Richard M. Maroney, and together they had five children, making their home in Dix Hills, N.Y., from 1966 to 2002. After that, she enjoyed retirement on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in Jamesville, Va., from 2002 to 2015, eventually settling in Southold in 2015.

She was a member and building representative for the United Federation of Teachers, and she enjoyed helping her colleagues and mentoring new teachers. She also attended St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, was an active parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Cape Charles, Va., before that, and an active parishioner of St. Matthew’s R.C. Church in Dix Hills before that. She worked as a middle school social studies teacher for New York City Public Schools for 35 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; twin sister, Margaret “Peggy” Daly; brother John “Jack” Hurley; and niece Barbara Hurley. She is survived by her children, Maureen Maroney of New York, N.Y., Richard Maroney (Patricia) of Smithtown, N.Y., Denis Maroney (Jeanine) of Painter, Va., Michael Maroney of Southold and Margaret Maroney Tsu (Randy) of South Hamilton, Mass.; granddaughters Paige Maroney, Elizabeth Maroney, Kayleigh Gavigan and Colette Tsu; nieces and nephews Michael Hurley, Patrick Hurley, Maureen Hurley, Eileen Hurley Corazzelli, Kathleen Daly Kozak and Danny Daly; as well as many cousins and great-nieces and -nephews whom she was very fond of.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

