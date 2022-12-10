Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash
Police charged a Riverhead man with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law Friday after he crashed along Main Road with a 7-month-old in the car.
According to police, Phillip Majeski was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck near Route 105 around 6:10 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound Jeep.
Mr. Majeski, 40, was found to be intoxicated at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
He is charged with felony driving while intoxicated and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.