Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Police charged a Riverhead man with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law Friday after he crashed along Main Road with a 7-month-old in the car.

According to police, Phillip Majeski was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck near Route 105 around 6:10 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound Jeep.

Mr. Majeski, 40, was found to be intoxicated at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

He is charged with felony driving while intoxicated and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.