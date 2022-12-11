Annual Christmas parade, bonfire brings holiday cheer to downtown Riverhead: Photos

The annual holiday parade and bonfire were held in Riverhead on Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Crowds lined Main Street in Riverhead to watch festive firetrucks, antique tractors and community groups march in the 70th annual Riverhead Lions Club Christmas Parade Saturday.

The revelers were also awaiting the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who later welcomed children for hot cocoa and photos inside a gingerbread house.

After the parade, the annual holiday bonfire was lit on the riverfront and families gathered to warm up and check out the tree in the new Town Square. The town celebrated the first tree lighting in the new public space on Dec. 4.

Check out more photos from the event by photographer Jeremy Garretson.