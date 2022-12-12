Riverhead resident Helen M. Goff died Dec. 4, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 68.

Born May 13, 1954, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Myron and Helen (Givens) Nelson. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School.

Ms. Goff was a retired cashier at Off Track Betting, and she worked as a caregiver at AHRC and East End Disability Associates.

Predeceased by her son, André, in 2001, she is survived by her children Tara Goff and Brittany Sierra, both of Riverhead; and five grandchildren.

The family received visitors Dec. 10 at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral also took place.