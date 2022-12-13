Alba Sucich

Longtime Southold resident Alba Sucich died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was 100 years old.

Alba was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Nerezine, Italy, to Veronica (Zucklich) and Albino Camalich. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Marino Sucich, in Pola, Italy. Together they had two children. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and the Adriatic Club events committee. She worked as a dressmaker in the garment district of New York City and belonged to the Garment Industry Union.

Predeceased by her husband, Marino, Alba is survived by her sons, George Sucich of Fort Salonga, N.Y., and Victor Sucich (Melissa) of Sparta, N.J.; and grandchildren Matthew, Arielle, Victoria, Nikki and Allie.

The family received visitors Dec. 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated immediately following at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment took place at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis Church in Nerezine, Italy. Checks can be made out to The Committee for the Churches of Nerezine and mailed to Nives Mattiasich, 384 Arkansas Drive, Valley Stream, NY 11580.

This is a paid notice.