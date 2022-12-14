Calverton resident Vernon W. Petersen died Dec. 10, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 104 years old.

He was born in the Bronx July 28, 1918, to George and Cecilia (Smith) Petersen, attended high school in Connecticut and Iona College and later married Eva Dell Hobbs, who predeceased him in 2000.

Also predeceased by his son-in-law, Paul Simonsen, and grandchildren Brian Simonsen and Melissa Simonsen, he is survived by his daughter, Linda Simonsen of Calverton; two sons, Bill Petersen of Massapequa and Danny Petersen of Wantagh; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Dec. 13 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where funeral services took place Dec. 14. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Det. Brian Simonsen “Smiles” Foundation.

This is a paid notice.