Daily Update: Woman sentenced in fatal DWI that killed her daughter, Group for the East End marks 50 years
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Judge sentences Flanders woman to 1 to 3 years for DWI crash that killed her daughter
Group for the East End marks a half-century of conservation, education
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Chief Anthony Reiter elected fire commissioner
Islanders on the road for winter track: Make fine showing in all events
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 15, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Fill your loved ones’ stockings with these fifteen North Fork gifts
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Suhru Teroldego, $30
The sweet magic of The Cookery
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain after 4 p.m. and winds overnight could gust as high as 44 mph, the weather service said.