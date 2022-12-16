Blotters: Three arrested with criminal mischief during break-in, Flanders woman severely burned after fire pit accident

Riverhead Town police arrested three people on criminal mischief charges last Wednesday after responding to an apartment complex in Riverhead.

Officers received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at John Wesley Village around 4:53 p.m. and located two witnesses who identified three suspects who reportedly broke a window of a residence.

Detectives determined that no burglary had occurred; the apartment was a previous residence of a suspect.

Dywan Jones, 44, of Riverhead and Joanne Pinder, 32, and James Telford, 57, of Medford were each charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

Ms. Pinder was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and Mr. Telford was charged with possession of burglar’s tools, according to police.

• A Flanders woman was severely burned after falling into a fire pit, according to Southampton Town police.

In a press release, officials said they received a call Friday that the 51-year-old woman had fallen into a fire pit and was burned. Southampton Town patrol units, Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Volunteer Ambulance responded and immediately requested assistance from Suffolk County Police Department’s aviation team to transport the woman to the burn unit at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police did not disclose the location or the woman’s identity, but noted that detectives determined there was no criminality in the incident.

• A 54-year-old Riverhead man was arrested Friday after a physical altercation at a sober home on Roanoke Avenue.

Police and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a report of an assault around 10:30 a.m. and transported a man with a laceration to his head to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Detectives investigated and arrested Arthur Evans, who is charged with felony second-degree assault.

The other man’s injuries were non-life threatening, officials said.

• Detectives are investigating after a laptop was stolen from a Sweezy Avenue business during a break-in last week.

Police were contacted by the owner of Huartan Designs shortly before 8 a.m. last Thursday after they discovered the front door was damaged and someone had entered the establishment.

The laptop was reported stolen and police ask anyone with information to come forward by contacting the department.

• Jose Alvarado Gonzalez, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with DWI along Main Road in Aquebogue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

• Police were called after three women left J& R’s Steakhouse in

Calverton without paying last Thursday afternoon. The women were not located.

• A Riverhead woman reported last Wednesday that an unknown person gained access to her Social Security EBT account and removed $334.

• A man was observed throwing a rock through the front window at Cricket Wireless on Old Country Road last Thursday evening. No arrest was made.

• Police arrested Michelle Morbillo, 39, address unavailable, on an outstanding warrant at the Riverhead Shoprite on Saturday. She was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reports said.

• A 24-year-old Southampton man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly drove drunk and rear-ended another vehicle along Flanders Road in Riverside Saturday.

According to Southampton police, Jorge Medina Juanez rear ended the vehicle around 4 p.m. and was found to be intoxicated while driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reports said.

• Officers were called to Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside last Thursday morning after a manager reported that an unknown person attempted to steal an alcoholic beverage.

A notice of trespass was completed and the manager was urged to contact police if the subject returns.

• Police charged a Hempstead man currently incarcerated at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead with fourth-degree burglary after detectives determined he stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a TJ Maxx store in Bridgehampton in September.

Police later determined that the offender, Elieus Walthrust, 32, was currently incarcerated. He will be arraigned on Dec. 20.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.