Daily Update: Town Board to hire firm to complete comp plan, FD Ladies Auxiliary honored

The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, marking its 90th anniversary this year, was honored with a certificate of recognition from Riverhead Town and a New York State Assembly certificate of merit from the office of Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio at last week’s Town Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board poised to hire Manhattan-based firm to complete comprehensive plan

Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary honored as it marks 90 years of community service

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘We need to be the light’: After vandalism, LGBTQ+ pride tree is redecorated

Hearing adjourned for Southold man charged with distributing child pornography

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Board of Ed Report — Student absenteeism is re-evaluated and referendum likely on private, parochial school busing

Shelter Island holiday hospitality: Music and meals served up for special times

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the week of Dec. 17

Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Dec. 16 on the North Fork

The Map: Get your cookie fill

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Plato’s Academy

The sweet magic of The Cookery

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Suhru Teroldego, $30

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast for most of today ad the high temperature will be near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers begin to move out of the area this evening and the low tonight will be around 34.