Riverhead resident Mary C. Darden died Dec. 10, 2022, at her home. She was 96.

Born July 27, 1926, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Harry and Eunice “Bess” Nelson. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School and worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School.

Predeceased by her husband, Morris, she is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Collins and Laverne Dickerson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service following at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.