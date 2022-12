Jamesport resident Jeanne C. Pflum died Dec. 18, 2022, in Massachusetts. She was 100.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.