Calverton resident Darlene D. Sujecki died Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 63.

Born Dec. 17, 1958, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Norman and Patricia (Cunningham) Webster.

Ms. Sujecki was a graduate of Riverhead High School. She married Richard Sujecki on May 9, 1982, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. She worked as vice president of production at Van de Wetering Greenhouses.

She enjoyed crafts, gardening, baking and spending time with her grandson.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband; her children, Jonathan (Kristy), of Calverton and Charles, (Arra) of Vermont; her sister, Diane Webster (Debbie Fowley) of Riverhead; and her grandson, EJ.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

