Estelle C. Wilczewski of Speonk died at home on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 93, surrounded by her loved ones.

Estelle was born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Mattituck. She was married to Paul Wilczewski for 51 years.

She is survived by her four daughters, Terry Hartmann, Jill Brandt, Susan Tortorice (Phil) and Barbara Saluto (Fred); her grandchildren, Paul Hartmann (Jennifer), Danielle Piccoli (Joseph), Ted Brandt IV (Cherie), Kristin Brandt (Matt), Michael Tortorice (Kristin) and Joseph Tortorice (Samantha); and 12 great-grandchildren who brought her great joy.

Estelle was postmaster of Speonk Post Office for 33 years, as well as a part of The Birchwood family restaurant.

Estelle’s most prominent traits were her undying gratitude for live and love of her family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice in her memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

