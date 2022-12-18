Riverhead resident Kay Freeman died Dec. 18, 2022, at Southampton Hospital. She was 79.

Born March 16, 1943, she was the daughter of David Irwin and Charlotte (Freund) Dennis.

She held a master’s degree and worked as a teacher.

Kay served as president, vice president, treasurer and secretary for Women’s American ORT and treasurer for North Fork Reform Synagogue in Cutchogue. She was known to be a “fundraiser extraordinaire” and served as co-chair of the North Fork Foodie Tour.

She and Irwin Freeman were married for 58 years.

She is survived by her husband; her sons, Howard (Jeri) and Brian (Elena); and grandchildren Eric, Brett, Michael and Bella Freeman.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by interment at United Synagogue Cemetery in Calverton.

