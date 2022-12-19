Cops: Flanders man charged with burglary after home break-in
Southampton Town police arrested a 55-year-old Flanders man after he allegedly broke into a home early Friday morning.
According to police, a homeowner on Tyler Street woke up to an unknown man in their home around 4:45 a.m. He was found rifling through a pocketbook when he was chased outside and detained for police by another person at the home, officials said in a media alert.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested Christopher Turner on second-degree burglary charges.
He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court and remanded to the county jail, according to police.