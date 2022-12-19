Richard Neil Magill

Richard Neil Magill, a longtime resident of Laurel, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022. He was 78.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Laura, who he married in 1967. He is also survived by his children, Jessica (Keith) Deerkoski, Daniel (Donna) Magill, James Magill and Shawn (Paola) Magill; his 10 grandchildren, Alex, David, Ryan, Ethan, Ben, Lola, Larkin, Hudson, Preston and Brady; as well as his brother, Alfred (Maureen) Magill. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and John Magill.

After graduation from Hicksville High School, Richard went on to attend the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, which fostered a lifelong passion of creating art — drawing, painting and sculpture. His wife, Laura, fondly remembered the early days of their marriage when she would come home from work to the smell of paint wafting through the house.

Richard enjoyed a very loving and supportive relationship with Laura, which was often admired by family and friends.

Richard was the proud owner of Peconic Cesspool, and later Peconic Porta Potties, a company he founded and grew for more than 40 years. A well-known and respected local businessman, Richard was able to meet thousands of members of the community throughout the tenure of his career. A true people-person, he enjoyed friendly conversations and built personal relationships with many of his customers.

Richard loved the outdoors and in particular he enjoyed fishing and being on the water. This love was born from spending summers in Cutchogue during his childhood. He was also a member of the Mattituck Gun Club.

Of the many things Richard was, he was most defined by his strong faith in God. An avid churchgoer and believer in Christ, Richard held many leadership positions in the churches he attended and was even bestowed a license to preach. He was very proud to be a devout Christian.

A loving husband, a supportive father and a doting grandfather, Richard Magill will be missed, but for those who knew him well, we are confident he is keeping watch from heaven.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, N.Y., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ivan Chagas officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

For those wishing to make a donation, the family asks for contributions to be made in Richard’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (give.michaeljfox.org).

