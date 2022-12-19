Katherine Rita McGreevy of Mattituck died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was 91 years old.

Katherine was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mary A. (McGuire) and James Clawson. She was one of two children.

On Jan. 29, 1955, she married the love of her life, John E. McGreevy, and together they had five children. They spent summers in their Mattituck cottage from 1968 to 2003 before moving to Mattituck permanently.

Katherine was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and worked as a minister to the homebound in Sacred Heart North Merrick Parish Ministry, where she brought communion to the sick. She was also a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Cutchogue and Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Above all else, she loved her family.

Predeceased by her sister, Patricia Ann Cleary, Katherine is survived by her husband, John; her children, Cathleen Perillo, Theresa McGreevy, Michael A. McGreevy, Mary Einfeldt and Christopher McGreevy; her grandchildren, Erin Rega, Ryan, Peter John, Michael, Joseph, Caroline, Brian, Brenna, Lauren Ann, Brian, John, Jaclyn, Lauren Elizabeth and Katherine; and three great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Dec. 13 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Father Charles Gilley officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

