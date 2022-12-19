Former Riverhead resident Glen Brunskill died Dec. 14, 2022, at Long Island Community Hospital in Brookhaven. He was 54.

He was born Dec. 16, 1967, in Riverhead, to Benny and Sadie (Brackett) Brunskill.

Mr. Brunskill attended Riverhead High School and later trade school and worked as a landscaper in Riverhead.

Family said he enjoyed motorcycles and football.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother Garry, he is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lister; his daughters, Kayla and Tashara of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his son, Deon; his sister, Shirl Shakinah of Henderson, N.C.; and his brother Gregory Brunskill of Hampton Bays.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.