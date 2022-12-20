Daily Update: Sister Margaret dies at 83, Butterfly Effect Project receives $10K donation in time for holidays

Sister Margaret Smyth. (File photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘Our version of Mother Teresa,’ dies at 83

Butterfly Effect Project hosts Christmas gift giveaway, receives $10K donation just in time for the holidays

Boys Basketball: Lacking intensity, Shoreham-Wading River falls to Bayport-Blue Point, 66-35

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold school district may tap repair reserve to address infrastructure concerns

Boys Basketball: Mattituck downs Southold in 58-26 victory in Division opener

Hanukkah celebrations begin in Greenport with annual Menorah lighting

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Traditional Menorah lighting in the Center

The bluebirds of happiness: Mashomack’s 20-year old-project brings birds back

Islanders fall to Killer Bees: Show great improvement against Bridgehampton

Charity cooks: A Christmas cookie from awhile back

NORTHFORKER

Baking challah bread with Southold’s Ellen Love

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.