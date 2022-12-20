Victor Joseph Zupa of Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 80.

Victor was born on March 7, 1942, in New York, N.Y., to Ann (Dolce) and Vito Zupa. He was a 10-year student at Saint Anne’s Academy in Manhattan and a member of the second graduating class of Archbishop Molloy High School. After high school, he attended Fordham University, where he attained his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and Juris Doctor cum laude.

On Dec. 30, 1964, in Forest Hills, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Mary (née Sullivan), and together they had three children. He worked as an attorney and was the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. In his free time he enjoyed running, being a lifelong runner. He also enjoyed fishing and boating.

Victor is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Evelyn Shyposh (Paul) of Westfield, N.J., Ann Russo (Anthony) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Mary Beth Albright of Washington, D.C.; and grandchildren Whitney, Courtney and Paul Shyposh, Grace and Julian Russo, and Truman Albright.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or Archbishop Molloy High School, 83-53 Manton St., Briarwood, NY 11435. Please be sure to reference that donations are in memory of Victor Zupa.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Due to the holiday season and for the health and safety of others, the family will also host a celebration of his life in the near future.

This is a paid notice.