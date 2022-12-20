Longtime Cutchogue resident Irma Strimban died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old.

Irma was born on June 21, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson. She was one of two children. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended college after that.

In 1959 she married the love of her life, Robert Strimban, in Brooklyn. Together they made their home in Chelsea, Manhattan, N.Y., for over 20 years, eventually moving to Cutchogue in 1983. While living in Chelsea, she was president of the Community Board and was instrumental in getting the brownstones in the area designated as historic buildings.

She was a bookkeeper by profession, working for Microstat, a jewelry manufacturing business in Manhattan, for over 15 years. When she was younger, she enjoyed being an artist as a pastime. She loved dogs and adopted a number of abandoned and older dogs throughout her lifetime. She was a member of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2017, and her sister, Gloria Hassen in 1997, she is survived by her two nieces, Pamela Hassen and Susan Goldstein.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. Rabbi Gadi Capela, spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel, will officiate. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

