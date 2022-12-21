Daily Update: Eight projects funded under $10M Downtown Revitalization grant, Blue Waves defeat Pat-Med

Racing to his basket, Amari Funnn passes Zach Maggiacome and scores. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Boys Basketball: Riverhead earns tough first league win over Patchogue-Medford, 51-44

Eight new projects will take shape under $10M Downtown Revitalization grant

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport students recognized for athletic, musical excellence

Hamptons hospitality firm buys two North Fork marinas and plans ‘improvements’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Winter Solstice — a mark in time

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Dec. 20, 2022

Happy Golden to the Group: A half-century of conservation, protection and education

NORTHFORKER

Create your own gin at Matchbook Distilling Co.

My favorite things: Marc LaMaina

Add a little sparkle to your holiday with sparkling wine

North Fork Dream Home: Nassau Point estate with a beach cottage on the bluff

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase tonight and the low will be around 30.