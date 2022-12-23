Blotters: Man reports being scammed out of $1,400 after attempting to purchase dog online

• A 23-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Westhampton Sunday.

According to Southampton police, William PunayAjcuc was driving drunk along Montauk Highway when he struck another vehicle around 10:23 p.m.

He and another motorist were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said. After seeking medical treatment, Mr. PunayAjcuc was charged with DWI and held for morning arraignment at police headquarters.

• A Riverhead man reported Saturday that he was scammed out of $1,400 by purchasing a dog online, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old Copiague man for DWI in Flanders early Sunday. Edwin Araque Morales was stopped near Birch Creek Road for moving from his lane unsafely while driving eastbound on Flanders Road around 1:54 a.m. when he was found to be intoxicated, arrested for DWI, and held for morning arraignment, police said.

• Town police arrested a Riverhead man on aggravated DWI charges following a crash in Riverside on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree shortly after midnight and determined the operator, Maynor Lopez Felipe, 39, was intoxicated.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and several traffic infractions, according to officials.

• A Flanders woman contacted police last Monday morning after a scammer reportedly threatened her via WhatsApp.

According to officials, an unknown person contacted the woman, stating that she must pay $300 for a cable bill via Western Union or the subject(s) would come to her home and kill her.

The woman told officers that the person sent Google Maps images of her street and residence. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police arrested Marvin Castro Colorcano, 40, of Flanders, for DWI in Speonk Friday.

He was stopped in the area of Leslie Court and North Phillips Ave. for failing to maintain his lane, reports said.

• Southampton police arrested a 36-year-old from Riverhead who reportedly stole from a shop along Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays last Monday afternoon.

During a vehicle stop, a woman told an officer that the driver had just stolen from her store. As the officer spoke to the woman, the man, Nicholas Fisher, began to flee on foot and after a brief foot pursuit, was detained.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found a bottle of ibuprofen that contained cocaine.

The driver, who remained in the vehicle while Mr. Fisher fled the area, was issued two traffic tickets, police said.

• A Riverhead man reported Friday morning that an unknown person used his personal information to opened a Citibank bank account credit card and then made $1,449 worth of purchases, according to police.

• Three women stole $1,400 worth of children’s clothing Monday from the Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s Store at Tanger Outlets and fled the area in a red Chevrolet, according to police.

• A car window was smashed and about $1,200 worth of tools were reported stolen from the vehicle on East Main Street Friday night, according to police.

• Two pairs of Timberland boots valued at $125 were reported stolen from the Calvin Klein store at Tanger Outlets Sunday, according to police.

• A Calverton woman told police last Thursday that an unknown person gained access to her Social Security benefits account and removed $533, according to police.

• Leidy Camacho, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Tuesday night at Stop & Shop in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Someone stole seven cases of Heineken beer from the Stop & Shop in Riverhead last Wednesday, according to police.

• Felix Flores, age and address unavailable, was arrested for driving while intoxicated Friday afternoon on Route 58 in Riverhead, according to police.

• Akaki Kebadze, age address unavailable, was charged with DWI Friday night on East Main Street in Riverhead, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.