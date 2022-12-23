Daily Update: Sister Margaret laid to rest, Riverhead woman sentenced to 14 years for fatal stabbing

Hundreds attended a wake and funeral that was held for Sister Margaret Smyth, 83, founder of the North Fork Spanish Apostolate, at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Credit: Randee Daddona/Newsday)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Times Review Media Group will close for business at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. The annual Year in Review issue of The Riverhead News-Review will be published Thursday, Dec. 29. The Daily Update will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays!

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 murder

Hundreds attend funeral for Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘a woman of joy and hope’

Editorial: Governor’s misguided veto slights Long Island history

The Year in Review: Top 10 News-Review stories of 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Carl Vail elected commissioner for Cutchogue-New Suffolk parks district

The Year in Review: Top 10 stories of 2022

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Tide monitoring system at South Ferry to protect Peconic Estuary

JV basketball boys square off against Greenport in last home game

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Dec. 22, 2022

NORTHFORKER

The coolest northforker stories of 2022

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Paella de marisco

South Fork Dream Home: Seaside dream on Dune Road

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some thunder is also possible. The temperature will fall to around 30 by 5 p.m. and winds could gust as high as 55 mph.